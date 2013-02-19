America's Got Talent Finalist Mauricio Herrera - Latino Showman Is Back at the Ice House with His Musical Comedy Show

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Recently, the city of Pasadena had the pleasure of seeing America’s Got Talent Finalist MAURICIO HERRERA live in the legendary Ice House Comedy Club, located at 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106. And now, it has been announced that he will be returning to the Ice House with his MUSICAL COMEDY SHOW this coming Thursday, February 21, 2013 at 7pm.



Last December 27, 2012, at 10:30pm, thanks to the collaboration of Mr. Jan Smith and Mr. Shawn Sullivan, Mauricio along with his team, produced, directed, and presented his Musical Comedy Show: THE LAST LAUGH OF THE YEAR. It was a night full of comedy, music and so much more! He was joined on stage by Hollywood star, from Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill, Ruben Rabasa, plus special musical performance by Morena Davila. The crowd had so much fun! “This is why I voted for you on America’s Got Talent!!!”, was the cheerful chant from a sincere fan and follower, Mrs. Margaret Mihovec.



This time, Mauricio’s Comedy Musical Show will be presented on the Ice House on Thursday, February 21, 2013 at 7pm and tickets will be ONLY $10. He will be joined by Guest Stars, such as Ruben Rabasa, and Christine Barger (from iCarly- American Pie: Beta House – Made of Honor), along with a special musical performance by Carlos Gutierrez.



For ticket information please visit: http://icehousecomedy.com/show.cfm?id=226613



“I feel both honored and excited to be back at the Ice House. As always, I promise to give my 100% in the show, and can guarantee you, you will have fun and you will see a show like you’ve never seen before!”, was Mauricio’s comment to the media. Mauricio’s Musical Comedy Show is a show you can’t miss!



For more information on Mauricio Herrera and the event:



Event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/507040686004793/

http://www.mauricioherrera.com/



Performance on America’s Got Talent: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ0N8ygNC6M



For more information or media inquiries please contact:



Araceli Ramirez-Agent

(702)51-MAURI or 62874 & (323)357-2237

sales@mauricioherrera.com