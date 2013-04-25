America's Got Talent Finalist Mauricio Herrera Presenting His Musical Comedy Show "THREE LATINOS LOCOS" in the Months of April and May 2013

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The city of Pasadena has had the pleasure of seeing America’s Got Talent Finalist Mauricio Herrera present his Musical Comedy Show at the Ice House Comedy Club, located at 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106. And now, it has been announced that he will be returning for the months os April and May 2013.



His last Musical Comedy Show at the Ice House took place on February 28, 2013 at 7:30pm with many new surprises. That time he was joined on stage by Hollywood star Ruben Rabasa, (from Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill), Christine Barger, (from iCarly, American Pie:Beta House, and Made of Honor), and by Carlos Gutierrez with a special musical performance, When the Last Teardrop Falls. The crowd loved the variation of comedy, music, and dancing as opposed to your traditional stand-up comedy show.



For the months of April and May 2013 he will be presenting his Musical Comedy Show “THREE LATINOS LOCOS” with Hollywood star Ruben Rabasa, (from Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill), and Comedian Ludo Vika. Admission is set for $10 ONLY.



For ticket information please visit: http://icehousecomedy.com/show.cfm?id=237394&cart



“I feel both honored and excited to be back at the Ice House presenting my Musical Comedy Shows. It will be a night full of music, comedy, and many more surprises! Hope to see many of you there.”, was Mauricio’s comment to the media.



Mauricio Herrera, the ONLY LATINO SHOWMAN from NBC, brings you a show you can’t miss!!!



For more information on Mauricio Herrera and the event, please visit:



http://www.facebook.com/bookingmauricio7025162874

www.mauricioherrera.com



For more information or media inquiries please contact:

Araceli Ramirez-Agent

sales@mauiricioherrera.com

(702)51-MAURI or 62874

(323)357-2237