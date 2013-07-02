America's Moving Services Offers Peace of Mind and Improved Services

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- With moving services mushrooming all over the country in a bid to cater to the huge market of individuals and families seeking to relocate regularly, it is important to choose a safe and trustworthy provider. The choices are endless and that is both a boon and a bane. Fortunately though, with Alpha Van Lines help is at hand.



One of the major concerns that people have when they are relocating within the same place or from one place to another, is the protection of their property. Local news is often full of stories about moving services which are in actuality operations run by crooks. Moreover there is also the question of ensuring that the goods reach their destination in an undamaged condition – instances abound where owners have been shocked to find their precious possessions in disarray by the time they reach their delivery point.



Alpha Van Lines, which is known as America's moving services, considers it their priority to ensure that customers have instant access to moving services that have a proven track record in all aspects of moving services. With the list of moving services provided by the company, customers can be assured that their property will reach its destination on time and in perfect order. Partner organizations of the company, which cover all areas of relocation, are chosen with the great care. In its bid to offer clients a smooth and secure moving experience, the company ensures the following at all times -



- Experienced packers and movers

- All partners licensed for safety and quality

- Provision for certified transport services

- Industry and customer recommended partners

- Special attention towards senior citizens



“We had to relocate from one part of the city to another but we had heard of cases when people had been duped by moving services and were naturally quite apprehensive. But Alpha Van Lines provided us with a superb list of movers.” Rita and Dan Michaels



About Alpha Van Lines

Since the year 2006, Alpha Van Lines has been providing quotes from moving services for clients looking to relocate locally or inter-state. Providing up to six quotes for each client, the company emphasizes on prompt service and an assurance of safety. The firm has been established by a group of highly experienced professionals from the moving industry.



