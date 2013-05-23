America's Network Realty Group, Inc. Supplies Home Buyer Guide

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- In an effort to clear away some of the unknowns regarding what it takes to purchase real estate American’s Network Realty Group, Inc. has answered most every question a potential client could have in their newly produced Home Buyer Guide. “Thinking ahead we crafted an excellent resource for potential buyers who sometimes feel in the dark about what they can expect. The process can be a bit intimidating sometimes.” said Associate Broker, Telmo Bermeo.



Using seven videos to convey information the Home Buyer Guide covers topics like “Know Your Credit Score” where clients find information about Equafax, TransUnion and Experian - the three titans of credit reporting and what an optimum credit score should be. Other videos include information regarding the importance of getting pre-approved for a mortgage, how to select a home location and a real estate professional, how to shop for a mortgage, the importance of home inspection and closing costs.



For more information visit http://www.kstrealty.com/the-home-buying-guide/ America’s Network Realty Group, Inc. is located at 1532 Dunwoody Village Pkwy. Suite 210 in Atlanta, GA 30338. To contact by phone call (770) 309.6417. To connect via Facebook and Twitter visit https://www.facebook.com/HomesforsaleAtlanta and https://twitter.com/kstrealty respectively. To contact Telmo Bermeo in an email write tbermeo1@gmail.com.