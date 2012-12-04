Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Equip-Soft software and services have been selected by the power generator division of Buckeye Power Sales, the oldest signed Kohler power generator distributor in the United States. Buckeye provides equipment rental, parts and services for standby stationary power generators, with on-site service, for industrial, residential, marine and mobile applications in Ohio and Indiana. The company also rents portable generators to contractors and to organizers of outdoor events such as concerts, and for the purpose of storm/emergency backup.



“We chose Equip-Soft software to help us meet our objective to be a one-stop shop for the power generation equipment needs of our customers,” says Craig Casdorph, Controller, Buckeye Power Sales.



David Pilz, President and CEO of IndustryBuilt, the parent company of Equip-Soft, says, ‘we look forward to Buckeye’s continued success as their experienced team and ours work together to implement innovative technology and turn it into even greater service.”



About Equip-Soft

Equip-Soft delivers software and services for the equipment distribution industry to help improve efficiencies in rentals, service, sales, parts, and fleet management aspects of your business to improve relationships with your customers and vendors. Our industry experts have built a product roadmap that takes you where you want to grow, matching the best technology with the best business processes. Equip-Soft software and services are powered by the fastest growing ERP platform in the world, Microsoft Dynamics, and features industry-specific functionality. For more information, visit equip-soft.com or on Twitter @Equip_soft.



About Buckeye

Buckeye Power Sales Company has been in the business of distributing power supply since 1947, growing from three employees to a workforce at several locations across Ohio and Indiana. Buckeye Power Sales is the oldest signed distributor of Kohler power systems in the United States, providing full-service, on-site power systems for industrial, residential, marine, mobile and towable applications. For more information, visit buckeyepowersales.com.