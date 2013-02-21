Americas Top Dentist Joins WhitenTM

Imlay City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Everyone wants bright, shiny white teeth. For a comprehensive and truly effective teeth whitening procedure, it used to be necessary to visit a dentist or other professional teeth whitening business. However, advances in technology now mean that effective teeth whitening can be achieved at home - with the right equipment.



One teeth whitening product getting a lot of attention recently is Whiten™, a patented professional teeth whitening system. This system is made entirely in the US, and has built a substantial reputation for providing high quality teeth whitening results without a visit to the dentist. It has even attracted the attention of Dr. Robert DiPilla, one of the country’s leading dental professionals, who has joined the WhitenTM team. Dr. Dipilla will serve as a spokesperson and advisor for the Whiten™ products.



Dr Dipilla has offices in Birmingham, MI and New York City. His patients range from CEO's to super models, celebrities to athletes and musicians to actors. Local and national celebrities such as Kathie Lee Gifford, Wayne Gretzky, Mick Jagger, Steve Duchesne and Sarah Ferguson are just a few of the famous personalities who know the quality of Dr. DiPilla's work firsthand.



A spokesperson for the company said: “Our patented 10 minute teeth whitening system uses the exact same technology that dentists use when conducting teeth whitening procedures, but at a fraction of the cost. This means you can get the same results at any time, without going to the dentist and without paying $400-$700. With Whiten™, teeth whitening at home is both effective and economical.



The incredible effectiveness of the system attracted the attention of Dr. Robert DiPilla, one of the most accomplished and respected dentists in the world. He is regularly described as “America’s Top Dentist” and is a leading member of some of the most prestigious organizations in the dental profession. He was particularly impressed by the speed of the system, the ease of use and the professional quality results. Dr. DiPilla started recommending the system to his own patients, and he was so amazed by the consistency of the results, that he decided he had to get involved. We are extremely proud to welcome Dr. DiPilla on board as a member of the WhitenTM team.”



WhitenSmileMore.com is the online home of WhitenTM, a patented 10 minute home teeth whitening system that achieves the same results as professional office treatments. Unlike some other products, the WhitenTM system is easy to use and causes no sensitivity. The WhitenTM system also removes germs and bacteria that cause plaque and gum disease, leaving you with a healthier mouth in addition to a whiter smile.



