Americase, Inc. Achieves International Standard Certifications

Waxahachie, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Waxahachie based Americase, Inc. today is proud to announce that the company earned the AS9100C certification on January 3, 2013 after an extensive audit of their quality management systems. This certification was established in 2009 by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and is the most recent quality management system for manufacturers of products to the aviation, aerospace and defense sectors. The AS9100C standard is designed to meet the stringent and complex demands set forth by the ISO9001 standard, but also includes approximately 100 additional requirements specific to the Defense and Aerospace Industries.



“Since our founding in 1985 we have steadily increased our knowledge, technology and expertise in many industries and have worked with many aerospace and government organizations around the world. Americase’s certification to AS9100 reflect sour commitment to excellence in our quality standards and continual improvement. This milestone will open many new doors for our small business and is a strategic move toward sustainable growth for our company” said Robby Kinsala, Chief Operating Officer at Americase.



About Americase

Americase is the premier case manufacturer of airline quality transport casesfor the aerospace, aviation, oil and gas, education, sporting and audio/visual industries. Experton-site staff enables Americase to develop, engineer and create just about any case type that can be imagined. With an all-in-house production environment ranging from precision CNC sheet metal punching and bending capabilities to specialized water jet and machining of foam cushions and other composites, to custom applied graphics on virtually anything, Americase is uniquely adept in providing high quality, custom fabricated parts and containers to various industries all over the world.



If you can dream it, Americase can build it. Providing Quality Carrying Casesdesigned to travel the world and made in the U.S.A. since 1985.



For more information please contact Chris Egloff or Steve Arnold from our industrial sales team at 800-972-2737 or visit our website at http://www.americase.biz.