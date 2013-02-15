Americase, Inc. Expanding Manufacturing Facility

Waxahachie, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Waxahachie based Americase, Inc. today has announced that the company is expanding their manufacturing facility. The company is adding approximately 4300 square feet to the existing 30,000 square feet building.



“We’re excited about the addition to our facility. We continue to expand our business and products in response to the steady growth we are experiencing. Because of this growth, we are investing in our future by adding needed equipment and organizing our facility to enable us to maximize our production capabilities. The expansion will house a water jet machine as well as expand our CNC capabilities” said Robby Kinsala, Chief Operating Officer at Americase. “Since earning our AS9100 and ISO 9001 management systems certifications it has opened additional opportunities particularly in the Aerospace / Aviation industries, including working on programs related to the International Space Station” continued Kinsala.



About Americase

Americase is the premier case manufacturer of airline quality transport cases for the aerospace, aviation, oil and gas, education, sporting and audio/visual industries. Expert on-site staff enables Americase to develop, engineer and create just about any case type that can be imagined. With an all-in-house production environment ranging from precision CNC sheet metal punching and bending capabilities to specialized water jet and machining of foam cushions and other composites, to custom applied graphics on virtually anything, Americase is uniquely adept in providing high quality, custom fabricated parts and containers to various industries all over the world.



If you can dream it, Americase can build it. Providing Quality Carrying Cases designed to travel the world and made in the U.S.A. since 1985.



For Media Inquiry -

Americase, Inc.,

Chris Egloff,

800-972-2737,

http://www.americase.biz/index.htm