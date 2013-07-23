AmericaTheBeautiful.com Announces America the Beautiful National Park Pass Now Includes the Spirit of America DVD for FREE!

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The America The Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands Pass Program now includes America’s most iconic collection of classic patriotic music and stunning video of the United States of America from www.AmericaTheBeautiful.com. The National Park Pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. Each $80 Annual pass covers entrance fees at national parks and national wildlife refuges as well as standard amenity fees at national forests and grasslands, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation. The pass covers entrance and standard amenity fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per vehicle fee areas (or up to four adults at sites that charge per person). Children age 15 or under are admitted free.



AmericaTheBeautiful.com is offering The Spirit of America DVD video FOR FREE (a $29.95 value) with every park pass purchased through their website – www.AmericaTheBeautiful.com. The Park Pass is good for One Year from the month of purchase. The free DVD offer is not available with the Senior Pass, Access Pass or Volunteer Pass. The promotion is scheduled to run through September, 2013.



“We are delighted to share The Spirit of America DVD with visitors to the National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands across the United States of America,” said Peter Smith, President of The America Companies. “The musical experience we have compiled features beautiful video of the United States and celebrates our most cherished Patriotic Music including: “America The Beautiful”, “God Bless America”, “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”, “Star Spangled Banner”, “Stars and Stripes Forever” and much more.”



The America Companies, LLC released www.AmericaTheBeautiful.com the most comprehensive privately held tourism and travel promotion website to the world in March of 2013. The America The Beautiful website focuses exclusively on tourism and travel in the United States of America, The District of Columbia and United States Territories. As a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), AmericaTheBeautiful.com will continue to prepare and release tourism and travel information to keep travelers informed on an expansive list of tourism and travel options in the United States. American Citizens and International visitors are encouraged to take a broader look at the opportunities, adventures and entertainment available in the United State of America and also to include more US Destinations in their travel and sightseeing plans for 2013 and 2014.



“Tourism promotion is a vital part of the economy here in Washington, D.C. and across the United States of America,” said Peter Smith, President of The America Companies. “Given the current state of the US & Global economies and the continuing slow recovery process, global travel has been impacted significantly. Fuel prices remain at record high levels and international airfare rates are reflecting it.” “We are all feeling the effects” says Smith. “These are times when we need to look out our back door at all the United States has to offer the tourism and travel industry. The United States of America is home to many of the globe’s most spectacular landscapes, national parks, unique cultures and unprecedented hospitality in the tourism industry and we need to make a point to revisit all that has made this country so grand.”



AmericaTheBeautiful.com has recently become a Priceline Network Partner and is offering Travel Booking Solutions for Hotels, Rental Cars, Airlines, Vacations Packages and Travel Deals across America. The America Companies plans to make travel in the United States more attractive to assist in boosting the US Tourism Industry once again.



Media Contact: Peter F Smith, founder – AmericaTheBeautiful.com