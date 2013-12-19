AmericaTheBeautiful.Com Announces Top 100 List for 2014

Brookeville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The America Companies, LLC has announced the Top 100 list of American Destinations, Landmarks, Special Events and much more on their website AmericaTheBeautiful.com. This list is comprised of Ten - Top 10 lists of American Bridges, Top US State Parks, Top US National Monuments, Favorite US Cities, Construction Marvels, Attractions, Mountains, Rivers, Natural Wonders and US Special Events which American Citizens and International visitors are encouraged to include in their travel and sightseeing plans for 2014.



“The United States of America has the world’s most diverse culture, amazing landscapes and natural history and we too often forget that it’s all part of our backyard” says Peter Smith, President of the America Companies. “As Americans, we are very fortunate to have the freedom to easily travel this expansive country which includes terrains that include the most magnificent beaches, plains, mountains, valleys and bodies of water. There is no question that the American culture knows how to entertain the tourism and travel industry while providing uncompromising hospitality. ” Peter Smith encourages you to take a look out your window, step out your back door and at the AmericaTheBeautiful.com website to see all that the United States of America’s Beauty truly is. “There are thousands of very good reasons for Katharine Lee Bates writing the iconic patriotic song “America The Beautiful” which has been embedded into the Spirit of America, this is a good time for all of us to remember.”



The AmericaTheBeautiful.com selection of the 2014 Top 100 list was developed from a variety of sources which include reading articles & books, posts & blogs about the featured award winner, attending or visiting the winner in person by AmericaTheBeautiful.com staff and recommendations by guests to the America The Beautiful website.



About the America Companies, LLC / AmericaTheBeautiful.com

The America Companies has created http://www.AmericaTheBeautiful.com as The United States Destination Marketing Agency to promote travel within the 50 States of this union, the District of Columbia and the US territories in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean. This agency will be working to encourage domestic travel and international visitation in the tourism and convention industry while promoting the Patriotic spirit of the American culture. The America Companies is aligning itself with State and Territory Tourism organizations as well as the international tourism community - to position itself as the leading privately held international destination marketing organization. Through their website, AmericaTheBeautiful.com will entertain, inspire, educate and inform citizens and visitors on the diverse culture, amazing landscapes, natural history and unlimited opportunities that America holds dear.



Media Contact:

Peter F Smith

President/Founder

O: 301-253-8975

Peter_Smith@Americathebeautiful.com

The America Companies, LLC, Post Office Box 34, Brookeville, MD 20833