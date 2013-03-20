Americlean Launches Green Cleaning Service

Griffith, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Americlean is proud to announce our new green cleaning janitorial service. Green office cleaning greatly affects the overall health of a business while helping the environment. Our experts will advise you on the best green cleaning services for your office or building. Green office cleaning friendly products sanitize the workplace with products that are all natural bactericides, virucides, fungicides, and TB eliminators to hospital specifications. Because of this, Americlean Office Cleaning provides green janitorial service not only to offices and retail facilities, but also to medical, dental, chiropractic, and veterinary facilities.



The workplace environment has a tremendous affect on its occupants and their overall productivity.



Human Resources personnel are rapidly realizing the effective and inexpensive benefits of green janitorial services as they improve the overall health of the workplace environment. Chemical and toxin free cleaning reduces employee sick days, boosts productivity, and helps eliminate environmental allergens in the workplace. Americlean recognizes that green office cleaning is essential for a business' bottom line so that is why our new green cleaning packages are affordable and customizable.



A further advantage to green janitorial service is the enhancement of your public reputation as an environmentally conscious company. As a green janitorial company, cleaning with all natural cleaning products is only one aspect of the green cleaning commitment. Green cleaning includes using recycled materials and energy conserving equipment wherever possible. Many states are offering incentives to companies to convert their business to a green business with less waste and energy conscious utilities. Green businesses are setting the trend for businesses all across the country.



The benefits of commercial green cleaning are an asset to your company and to your employees. Green office cleaning is becoming more mainstream making it the affordable, logical choice for business owners worldwide.



Americlean is a full service commercial office cleaning company. We serve facilities such as: office, medical, dental, chiropractic, spa, massage, salon, veterinary, retail, auto dealerships, and more.



