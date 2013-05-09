AmeriDrill Announces New Addition to Its Ever-Growing Fleet of Drill Rigs

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- AmeriDrill, one of the most well-known drilling companies in PA, recently added a new 7822DT Geoprobe to its fleet of Drill Rigs. There is a high demand for soil and water sampling in the drilling industry. The 7822DT has new features that older Geoprobe models do not have to offer. Not only is it a more powerful Geoprobe, giving it the ability to take on tougher drilling conditions, it also can take split spoon samples. Many times clients in the Environmental industry are looking for split spoon samples but do not have the access for a full size truck-mounted drill rig. This may be due to overhead wires, a small or tight work space or simply because they need to have a minimal amount of disturbance to the ground. With the addition of AmeriDrill’s new 7822DT Geoprobe, AmeriDrill can now offer additional drilling services that were not possible with the older 6610DT Geoprobe’s.



Equipped with many of the regular features Geoprobe customers are accustomed to, the new 7822DT includes many new advantages that offer customers flexibility in various types of field conditions. People interested in the new drill rig name the hammer improvements as the best feature. The drill rig also features a redesigned operator-friendly control panel that comes complete with auxiliary hydraulics thumb-dial controls. No matter which feature people like most about the new drill, it is clear that the Geoprobe has added significant geotechnical capabilities to this machine, which will in turn improve the efficiency of its direct push capabilities while in use.



Ameridrill, Inc. has a combined industry experience of over 75 years. They use the finest equipment and highly trained professionals to provide the most accurate and precise drilling needs one may be interested in. With many drilling options available such as vertical, horizontal, environmental and geothermal contractors and businesses can choose the one that best suits their needs. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Ameridrill Inc. can provide the highest quality drilling services.



