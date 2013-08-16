AmeriDrill Inc. Announces New Advantages to Horizontal Directional Drilling in New York and PA

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- With over 75 years of combined experience in the industry, AmeriDrill Inc. understands the importance of horizontal directional drilling. Now, the company announces new advantages to horizontal directional drilling in New York and PA. Residential and commercial properties that require additional utility installation have benefitted greatly from the horizontal directional drilling service provided by AmeriDrill Inc. Horizontal directional drilling can be used at minimal costs, compared to “open cut” methods, and provides less disruption to landscaping. There is no digging across soil involved with this style of drilling. Horizontal directional drilling provides better opportunities to locating underground pipes. Horizontal directional drilling has revolutionized the entire drilling industry. No longer do people need to rely on an excavation crew to destroy residential or commercial property, only to dig trenches to make room for pipe installation.



AmeriDrill Inc. utilizes horizontal directional drilling in PA, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. While working with AmeriDrill Inc., residential and commercial property owners have witnessed the many advantages this method of drilling presents. Horizontal directional drilling provides durability, as the pipes used for installation are very strong. This type of method also offers a more efficient installation process, as less landscaping is disrupted in the process. Because horizontal directional drilling uses a smaller crew, it cuts down on the cost of the installation process. Horizontal directional drilling offers great flexibility as the system can be installed virtually anywhere.



If a residential or commercial property owner in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, or Maryland need horizontal directional drilling services, they can feel free to contact AmeriDrill Inc. today. The office can be contacted by calling 267-202-0155. The company can also be reached by customers filling out the online form. A representative will respond to questions or concerns within 24 hours.



About AmeriDrill, Inc.

AmeriDrill, Inc. has a combined industry experience of over 75 years. They use the finest equipment and highly trained professionals to provide the most accurate and precise drilling needs one may be interested in. With many drilling options available such as vertical, horizontal, environmental and geothermal contractors and businesses can choose the one that best suits their needs. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, AmeriDrill Inc. can provide the highest quality drilling services.



To learn more visit http://www.drillingcompanypa.com.