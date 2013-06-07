AmeriDrill, Inc. Announces Participation in New Reality Series on Animal Planet

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- It’s just another day in the drilling industry for most Well Drilling Companies. Have something exciting going on this spring. AmeriDrill Inc, one of the leading drilling companies New York and Pennsylvania has to offer, announces an employee’s participation in a new reality series on Animal Planet. Animal Planet was looking for a driller to join a team for a reality show, Ice Cold Gold, and sent an email to AmeriDrill to see if anyone had interest. One of AmeriDrill’s drillers, Americo DiSantis III wrote back to the company and inquired about the opportunity. Within a few weeks, he was selected to be part of an amazing journey.



A journey to Greenland for 2 months along with 7 other men from around the country to mine and drill for gold and other gems. Americo took the trip to Greenland, leaving his family behind to search for something great. The first season of the show first aired in April of 2013. Americo made AmeriDrill proud, as he wore his work shirts and hats during his journey. Viewers can check out his journey, every Monday night at 10 pm Eastern time, and see what he found.



Americo Disantis used this opportunity to change his and his family’s life. DiSantis was one of eight men selected for Ice Cold Gold (10 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet). The show flies the group into the remotest wilderness of Greenland, where they spend two months prospecting for gems and precious metals. Americo commented on his first trip to Greenland for the show: “"I hugely underestimated Greenland," DiSantis admits. ”We’d set up at the base of a mountain the size of a high-rise. I would look up and point and say, 'We're supposed to get from there to there? No way. That's not possible.' "



About AmeriDrill, Inc.

AmeriDrill, Inc. has a combined industry experience of over 75 years. They use the finest equipment and highly trained professionals to provide the most accurate and precise drilling needs one may be interested in. With many drilling options available such as vertical, horizontal, environmental and geothermal contractors and businesses can choose the one that best suits their needs. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, AmeriDrill Inc. can provide the highest quality drilling services.



