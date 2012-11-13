Ameridrill Inc. Announces Their New Vacuum Extraction Services

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Ameridrill Inc. is proud to announce their new vacuum extraction services in the New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware areas. Their vacuum extraction services are an invasive method, which detects underground utilities. For those looking for drilling companies in PA, they will find that Ameridrill, Inc. services are an affordable way to access anything underground.



Ameridrill, Inc. is staffed with only the most experienced members on their team to provide drilling services in NJ who need assistance on projects they can’t handle themselves. By having the most skilled crew, this will allow them to complete drilling projects of any sort on time and in a cost efficient manner. The drilling services in NY allow for invasive procedures to be taken place, however, the professionals at Ameridrill Inc. make sure they are using the proper methods for the most effective outcome. With their quality services, they offer two different methods using both water and air for the extraction services. Ameridrill’s equipment is highly portable making it easy to transport for all projects in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware areas.



Not only does Ameridrill, Inc. offer affordable vacuum extraction services, they offer geothermal drilling in NY, horizontal directional drilling in PA, and much more. The entire team is licensed; allowing those who are seeking drilling services to be at ease knowing Ameridrill Inc. has what it takes to complete the projects and tasks at hand. With over 75 years of experience in the drilling industry, they have been able to serve clients with the most exceptional customer service no matter what drilling needs they have.



About Amerdrill, Inc.

Amerdrill, Inc. has experience of over 75 years with land, water, and rough terrain drilling. They are staffed with the finest professionals, machines, and other features that exceed the expectations of their customers for all drilling needs.



To learn more visit http://www.drillingcompanypa.com