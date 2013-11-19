AmeriDrill Inc. Now Available for Pipe Bursting and Pipe Ramming Projects

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- AmeriDrill Inc., a leader in precision pipe replacement applications throughout the Tri-State area, is pleased to announce they are currently available for pipe bursting and pipe ramming projects for commercial properties this November. When it comes to pipe bursting and pipe ramming procedures, AmeriDrill Inc. offers over 75 years worth of knowledge on how to perform this type of pipe replacement proficiently. Pipe ramming, a popular method of installing pipe or casing and is a useful way to install with limited distances to the surrounding area.



Since its inception, AmeriDrill Inc. has performed over hundreds of pipe bursting and pipe ramming drilling procedures for such properties as roadways, railroads and large bodies of water. The company is able to get every job done the correct way because it employs a pipe ramming team that is highly specialized in all forms of pipe ramming. No matter what groundwork needs to be done, customers can rely on the drilling company of PA.



AmeriDrill Inc., based in Levittown, PA, doesn’t just serve Pennsylvania. The drilling company keeps itself at work by providing pipe ramming and other drilling services to Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Maryland. No matter what state the drilling company is needed in, they will visit and perform the job. From big to small, customers can rely on AmeriDrill Inc. for their professional, dependable and accurate drilling services.



One of the benefits of choosing AmeriDrill Inc. over other drilling companies from Pennsylvania is that the crew is hands-on and informs the customer on everything that is going on during the duration of the drilling project. No other drilling company of PA offers as personal of services as AmeriDrill Inc. Customers who would like to inquire about more information regarding the drilling procedures offered by AmeriDrill Inc. can contact the company by calling 267-202-0155. A company representative will be glad to inform individuals on each service they provide.



About AmeriDrill, Inc.

AmeriDrill, Inc. has a combined industry experience of over 75 years. They use the finest equipment and highly trained professionals to provide the most accurate and precise drilling applications for their clients. With many drilling options available such as vertical, horizontal, environmental and geothermal contractors and businesses can choose the one that best suits their needs. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, AmeriDrill Inc. can provide the highest quality drilling services in the area.



To learn more visit http://www.drillingcompanypa.com.