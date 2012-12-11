Ameridrill Inc. Now Offers Environmental Air Percussion Rotary Drilling

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The Pennsylvania and New Jersey drilling company is proud to now offer their environmental drilling techniques using air percussion rotary drilling. Even though the air percussion rotary drilling has been around for centuries, it is increasingly becoming more popular for construction and happens to be environmentally friendly. These drilling services in NJ can be obtained at an affordable rate and are extremely versatile.



For construction contractors who are looking for a quick inexpensive way to drill a hole for whatever the objective may be, they can now take advantage of this environmental drilling in PA that will provide the most accurate results. With the use of compressed air it is projected through the hole of a drill pipe, allowing for a precise, clean drill. One of the greatest pros of environmental drilling in New York is that the air percussion rotary is able to provide drilling in large areas in a short amount of time saving both time and money. Ameridrill Inc. is proud to be one of the most cutting edge environmentally friendly drilling companies in the industry.



With air percussion rotary drilling (APR) the cuttings are removed and collected on the surface allowing for a spotless drill without cleaning up the debris. Ameridrill, Inc. continues to find new ways to develop innovative and safe drilling techniques that can be a great asset for sensitive areas that need to be extracted for further research. For those in search of environmental drilling in PA, they can seek out Ameridrill’s cost effective solutions for whatever drilling needs they may have. With the most state-of-the-art equipment in the industry, they are proud to provide environmentally friendly options.



About Ameridrill, Inc.

Ameridrill, Inc. has been in the industry for over 75 years, and they use the finest equipment and highly trained professionals to provide the most accurate and precise drilling needs anyone may be interested in. With may drilling options available such as vertical, horizontal, environmental, and geothermal, contractors and businesses can choose the one that best suits their needs. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Amerdrill Inc. provide some of the highest quality drilling services.



