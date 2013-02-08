Ameridrill, Inc. Now Offers Geoprobe Drilling

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The highly trained professionals from Ameridrill, Inc. now offer geoprobe drilling. With this technology, the hydraulic powered drill will use numerous forces in order to drive steel rods below the earth’s surface. As one of the most well known drilling companies in PA, their operators have years of experience in managing any drilling machine in order to provide samples from drilling boring rods below the surface. The professionals at Amerdrill, Inc. are proud to offer various drilling subsurface services that are also environmentally friendly and cost-effective.



The geoprobe drilling uses both static and dynamic forces for the tool to be drilled into the ground without the need for excavation or demolition. This allows for time to be saved as well as money without the need for the earth to be ripped up in order to take sampling. For those looking for drilling companies in New York, Ameridrill is able to provide an economical solution for the drilling industry. It has become one of the most sought out drilling machinery for surfaces that are not easily accessible with standard drilling equipment. They have the ability to gather samples from below the surface to research the groundwater and soil in specific areas. This can be of great assistance for areas where wells need to be installed.



The professionals from Ameridrill, Inc. can provide these geoprobe drilling services for clients who are specifically looking for subsurface sampling. This is one of the most experienced drilling companies in NY who can oversee the operation to make sure the drilling process runs smoothly and everyone on site is safe. As this is some of the most conventional drilling equipment in the industry it produces fewer waste, is much faster and cheaper. Ameridrill has found the geoprobe drilling equipment to be used for many different resources such as soil profiling, soil sample quality, groundwater testing, reduced drilling spoils and ease of access than traditional drills.



About Ameridrill, Inc.

Ameridrill, Inc. has been in the industry for over 75 years they use the finest equipment and highly trained professionals to provide the most accurate and precise drilling needs one may be interested in. With may drilling options available such as vertical, horizontal, environmental and geothermal contractors and businesses can choose one the best suits their needs. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Amerdrill Inc. can provide the highest quality drilling services.



