AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) shares over potential securities laws violations by AmerisourceBergen Corp. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) concerning whether a series of statements by AmerisourceBergen Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $70.18 billion for the 12months period that ended on September 30, 2008 to over $80.21 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2011, and its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $250.56 million to $706.62 million.



Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) grew from as low as $17.72 per share in July 2009 to as high as $42.65 per share in July 2011.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. disclosed that on May 4, 2012, a subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen Corp. received a subpoena from the United States Attorney’s Office in New Jersey in connection with a grand jury proceeding requesting documents concerning the subsidiary’s program for controlling and monitoring diversion of controlled substances into channels other than for legitimate medical, scientific, and industrial purposes.



Then AmerisourceBergen Corp. disclosed that on June 26, 2012, the Attorney General of the State of West Virginia filed a complaint against a number of pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, including the same Company’s subsidiary alleging, among other things, that that the distributors failed to provide effective controls and procedures to guard against diversion of controlled substances for illegitimate purposes in West Virginia.



NYSE:ABC shares closed on September 10, 2012 at $38.03 per share, down from its current 52 week High of $42.32 per share.



Those who purchased shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) and currently hold those AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares, may have certain options



