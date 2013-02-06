AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of AmerisourceBergen Corp. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the compensation paid to certain top officials at AmerisourceBergen Corp.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of AmerisourceBergen Corp. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of AmerisourceBergen’s senior officers and executives improper compensation.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $80 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to over $79.48 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $706.62 million to $718.99 million.



Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) grew from as low as $27.73 per share in 2010 to as high as $46.18 per share on Jan. 23, 2013.



The compensation of certain top officials increased from 2011 to 2012. For instance, the President and CEO’s compensation rose from over $4.6 million in 2011 to over $7.05 million in 2012, and the Executive VP and General Counsel’s total pay rose from over $1.6 million in 2011 to over $1.71 million in 2012.



On Jan. 30, 2013, NYSE:ABC shares closed at $45.58 per share.



