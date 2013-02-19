AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stockholder Alert: Lawsuit over Executive Pay Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- An investor in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of AmerisourceBergen Corp. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the compensation paid to the President and CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corp.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the members of the board of director’s compensation and succession planning committee breached their fiduciary duties by allowing the company CEO to reap excessive stock awards and bonuses.



In fact, the compensation of certain top officials increased from 2011 to 2012. For instance, the President and CEO’s compensation rose from over $4.6 million in 2011 to over $7.05 million in 2012, and the Executive VP and General Counsel’s total pay rose from over $1.6 million in 2011 to over $1.71 million in 2012.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $80 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to over $79.48 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $706.62 million to $718.99 million.



Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) grew from as low as $27.73 per share in 2010 to as high as $46.18 per share on Jan. 23, 2013.



On Feb. 15, 2013, NYSE:ABC shares closed at $46.60 per share.



