Amethyst Associates Offers Greentree Business Intelligence & Reporting Solution to Help Businesses Identify Market Trends

Farthinghoe, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- Amethyst Associates , a leading provider of ERP solutions, offers reentree business intelligence & reporting solutions to help businesses identify market trends. The system allows businesses to create, schedule and distribute customised reports with real-time data to those who need them when needed. The solution provides companies with analytics tools to enhance their business and provide a single, consolidated view of business data. The software allows managers to monitor their teams, identify trends and issues, and make informed decisions easily.



The system provides a centralised, customisable and secure environment that provides a holistic view of the organisation, including real-time business intelligence, operational reporting, ad hoc analysis, and predictive analytics. The solution includes a comprehensive set of tools that allow businesses to swiftly extract information from multiple data sources, analyse and visualise data, and share insights across the organisation. Businesses looking to implement Greentree's business intelligence & reporting solution can check out Amethyst Associates' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Identify trends and compare customer, product line, and territory performance with a wide range of capable tools and an open design to support your information enquiry, reporting, and analysis needs. All in an easily-digestible, interactive format. When it comes to information access and reporting, we know that one size doesn't fit all: your business demands detailed information from many varied points of reference. You can build forecasts based on 'what-if' scenarios and perform detailed critical analysis of key business indicators."



Amethyst Associates is one of the most well-renowned providers of business software solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The company has many years of experience providing solutions to businesses across the UK, implementing the software according to your needs. With a flexible approach to meeting the needs of their clients, they offer a comprehensive range of services and support to help businesses succeed.



About Amethyst Associates

Amethyst Associates has been implementing and supporting financial and ERP software solutions to businesses all over the UK since 1991. They offer a complete service from pre-sales consultancy, installation, and configuration to project management, training, programming and support. Whether it is a solution to a very small part of your business, or a system that covers everything from manufacturing, purchasing, logistics and HR, they can help. Amethyst focuses on supporting its clients in developing their businesses using financial management software.



