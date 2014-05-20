Never Be Bored Publishes Game from AMG Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Entertainment website Never Be Bored recently announced the publication of "Goblins, Trolls, and Hobbit Holes", a new card game from design studio AMG Services. The game is a fantasy themed strategy card game that will be available for purchase August 2014.



According to Never Be Bored, game designer AMG Services sought a publishing partner for the game in order to widen distribution and mitigate costs involved in manufacturing the physical card decks. Before partnering with Never Be Bored, AMG Services covered all expenses related to game development and game art, but the company decided to find an outside partner to help with the actual publication and distribution of the game.



"AMG Services is largely a creative company," says John McFarlane of NeverBeBored.net, "So our role in this partnership is to handle all of the non-creative, business aspects of getting the game onto as many websites and store shelves as possible."



This is the first game published by Never Be Bored, but according to John McFarlane, the company has a strong background in sales and marketing that is expected to contribute to the successful publication of "Goblins, Trolls, and Hobbit Holes".



Never Be Bored released some details about the upcoming game. "Goblins, Trolls, and Hobbit Holes" is a strategy card game that makes use of fantasy-themed characters and settings. The game mechanics include resource management and deck-building, as in popular card game such as "Magic: The Gathering" and "Pokemon", but John McFarlane of Never Be Bored says that there are key differences between the upcoming AMG Services game and existing card games.



Creative directors of AMG Services say that the card game is 100% complete, except for some last minute artistic changes. Never Be Bored is in the process of sourcing a manufacturer for the "Goblins, Trolls, and Hobbit Holes" starter deck. While manufacturing gets underway, Never Be Bored is seeking strategic partners for marketing and distribution. The tentative time-line projects that the first copies of the game will be available for sale in August 2014.



By Kyle Murphy



About Never Be Bored

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