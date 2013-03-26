Amgen, Inc. Investigation Alert: Long Term Investors in NASDAQ:AMGN Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Amgen officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls..



In December Amgen, Inc agreed to pay $762 million in criminal fines and a civil settlement in connection with allegations that it marketed its anemia drug Aranesp for off-label uses, offered kickbacks to providers to use its products and engaged in false price reporting practices.



Amgen, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $15.29 billion in 2011 to over $16.63 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from over $3.68 billion to over $4.34 billion.



Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) closed on March 21, 2013 at $94.31 per share.



