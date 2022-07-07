Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Amgen Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Amgen Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On April 27, 2022, Amgen Inc disclosed in its first quarter 2022 earnings release that "[o]n April 18, 2022, Amgen received a notice of deficiency from the [Internal Revenue Service ('IRS')] for the 2013-2015 period proposing adjustments primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the Company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico" which "seeks to increase Amgen's U.S. taxable income for the 2013-2015 period by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion, plus interest." Amgen Inc also disclosed that the IRS "notice proposes penalties of approximately $2 billion."



Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) declined $258.39 per share on April 21, 2022, to $231.15 per share on April 28, 2022.



