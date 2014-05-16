Amica Offers Its IT Networking Solutions to Clients from Across United Kingdom

Ringwood, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Business has gone global and one of the major contributors to their operations and seamless service is the IT network. With comprehensive networks it has become easier for businesses to work from different locations from different parts of the world. However, the networks being so important, companies need to ensure that they are monitored and well maintained. Catering to this need of business houses there have been a steep rise in the number of service providers offering their maintenance as well as operational IT services. One such service provider which has been in the business and caters to a large number of business houses is Amica. The offer a proactive approach for maintaining the business IT network with peak operating performance.



This helps businesses focus on their core operations and not spending more time on managing their own IT networks. Moreover, with Amica around companies won’t need to have their own dedicated IT teams. The company offers a number of business plans and annual contracts which businesses could book as per their needs and budgets. Also, Amica offers customized tailor made packages depending on specific needs of a customer. The professionals from the company are trained to offer complete maintenance as well as monitoring services for the existing IT structure along with technical support to the staffs of the organization.



The level of services is same for every customer irrespective of the region it belongs to. For instance IT Support Bournemouth is same as the IT Support Ringwood. The offerings include Virtual CIO services and the company provides a dedicated account manager for every client who not only understands the firm’s IT infrastructure but also other details for the operations within the business. The reason due to which Amica has been there in the industry for so many years is the stress they make on building long term relationships with their clients. One of the other reasons why it is a wise idea to outsource IT operations within the company is the fact that it’s a cost effective solution and companies do not need to invest more time and money to have their own units. Also, it saves on costs related to training and hiring professionals who are well aware of the right ways of managing and maintaining the IT systems.



They operate throughout UK which includes IT Support Hampshire and IT Support Dorset. The Web Design Hampshire and Web Design Ringwood have also been among the popular services by the company. In order to know more about services provided by Amica, customers can visit their website. For other queries and customized packages customers can send them an email or contact them on their contact numbers.



About Amica

http://amicatech.co.uk/

Amica offers its managed services for IT departments through their proactive approach of maintaining the business IT network and ensuring businesses have seamless operations without any sort of disruption. The company caters to the need of both small and big business houses.



For Media Contact:

Company: Amica Technology Ltd.

Ringwood, Hampshire, United Kingdom

Website: http://amicatech.co.uk/