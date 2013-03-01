Amici Bench by Nuevo Just Got Better and More Colorful

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Nuevo Living has redesigned its most popular Amici Collection. Couple of years, Nuevo came up with their stainless steel; it was such a big hit that last year they introduced more pieces to the collection. Not only they added more pieces but also added more color to the collection. The walnut finish in the stainless steel bench is totally unique design and is sure to be a great hit among the designer circles.



Amici bench is so popular that companies are making its replica across the world. Amici Steel bench is a sturdy piece of furniture to add attraction to your modern design collection. It has brushed steel finish which brings soothing touch to the furniture. It is ergonomically designed and can accommodate many people on it at a time. If you have a space constraint, Amici comes in smaller size as well. The smaller version is called Amici bench. While the big one is 47 inches wide, the smaller version is only around 17 inches.



While earlier design has just stainless steel and the grooves, the new walnut style has stainless steel and walnut finish MDF between the steel frames. The wood not only adds the robust and weight to the bench, it also make it unique piece of furniture with combination of steel and wood. The complete steel variant has two re-enforcements on both sides whereas the walnut does not need any because of the wood between the grooves.



To complement the stainless steel bench, Nuevo Living has also designed the Amici Dining Table, Amici bar and counter stools, Amici Console Table, Stainless steel frame mirror, Amici console and Coffee table. All of these pieces are designed to last in your home for a very long time. The dining table in the collection comes in two designs with or without the glass top. This dining table can be used with the Amici bar stools or counter stools. To complete the dining room collection, the last piece is the amici console table and Amici Desk.



For the living room, Nuevo has come with two variations of the Amici Coffee table. One is with the glass top and the other one is without the glass top. This coffee table is a perfect match for modern sectionals and sofas. The coffee table is perfectly suited for modern home décor. It is a square shaped table with 40 inches on both sides and 14 inch height. All of these pieces are heavy and can only be shipped by LTL carriers.



