Amigabit Announced 2013 Christmas Giveaway: Automatically Analyze, Defrag and Optimize Hard Disk

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Amigabit Software revealed the most infusive2013 Christmas giveaway news, presenting Amigabit Disk Defrag as Christmas gift from today to Dec, 20th. As a tradition, Amigabit Software always holds giveaway around every Christmas. This year is no exception, as the “accent” falls on Amigabit Disk Defrag, an easy-to-use Windows-based system utility helps defrag hard drive quickly and efficiently.



Most Windows PC users find that their computers slow down over time and can no longer reach the peak performance achieved at the first time. It’s the nature of hard drive to chop up data into little bits and then assemble them whenever files are needed. However, as time went by, these data bits get apart farther and farther, which at last leads to sluggish response time and makes hard drive run with heavy load. The free up weary computer hard disk, Amigabit Disk Defrag, the exclusive 2013 Christmas free gift from Amigabit can be a good choice, which would automatically deep scan computer hard drive, and then defrag and optimize it with several clicks. With this disk defrag tool, users can detect redundant big files and remove them to free up more valuable disk space with no need to hunt them manually. This utility is very easy-to-use and users are not required to know much about disk defragment.



People can well manage their computer without spending a penny if they can collect some useful freeware or shareware from giveaways. A user-friendly interface, combined with simple operation steps and intuitive guide lines making Amigabit Disk Defrag an indispensable part of people’s software collection. Got multiple disks on the computer and lead it to slow to a crawl? Amigabit Disk Defrag can defragment all of them. Besides, when in a hurry, users can choose to have Amigabit Disk Defrag skip large files to get the job done more quickly. Moreover, users can schedule the software to perform disk defrag when they are not at the computer and shut down the computer when it’s done!



There is no mandatory requirement for taking this wonderful Christmas gift, not a single. Try to grab the great chance to welcome Christmas Day with Amigabit Disk Defrag Giveaway provided by Amigabit. The giveaway address is: http://www.amigabit.com/promotion/



Particularly, Amigabit Disk Defrag embraces following features:



- Defragment hard drive quickly and efficiently



- Bring peak performance and high application speed



- Automatically analyze, defrag, and optimize hard disk in seconds



- Identify and remove large files to free up disk space



- Schedule Disk Defragmentation on users’ timeline



Price and Availability

Amigabit Disk Defrag, whose regular price is $29.95, now is totally free until Dec 20. Please download it at 2013 Christmas Page, get license code and register it before the giveaway expires. In addition, there are a great many other deals prepared by the sponsor awaiting us to dig out.



About Amigabit

Amigabit is an innovative software developer, which is dedicated to delivering the best software products and services of computer maintenance and data recovery to the worldwide consumer and business market segments.



Media Contact

Amigabit

Address - Room 1507, East Tower Building, Nanshan Software Park

Contact Number – 86-755-2650 8106

Contact person – Helen Wood

Email ID – marketing@amigabit.com