Amigabit Data Recovery Enterprise Hit the World Market with Enhanced Data Restoring Performance

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Amigabit announced a new member of its data recovery software family: Amigabit Data Recovery Enterprise, which features improved data recovering quality and efficiency compared to previous version. This brand new Enterprise version of Amigabit data recovery is going to hit the world market, providing users especially for enterprises, companies, PC Help Center providers and IT professionals, a better experience while doing data recovery. Users can download it at: http://www.amigabit.com/data-recovery/raid-recovery.html.



This newly announced Amigabit Data Recovery Enterprise is equipped with the latest algorithm developed by Amigabit engineers recently, which greatly improve the data recovery efficiency and quality when used for retrieving lost data. Besides, this new version has done a good job in shortening time taken for restoring a certain amount of data.



In addition to the common data recovery function possessed by other versions of Amigabit Data Recovery family, the Enterprise version enhances the capacity of recovering data from RAID, which offers great convenience for professional computer users who lost data from their RAID. With this newly released Amigabit Data Recovery Enterprise version, it would be much easier and more efficient to recover data in any data loss situation with shortened processing time and higher quality of restored data.



What makes this new version of Amigabit Data Recovery Enterprise different from the original versions is that users can apply a copy of license code on all computers in the company and enjoy preferential service offered by Amigabit Technique Support to save cost and time. It can be counted as the best data recovery choice for enterprises, companies, PC Help Center providers, IT professionals and other computer practitioners.



Amigabit Data Recovery Enterprise can well serve people in the following data loss situation: restore files like pictures, videos, docs, music and emails mistakenly deleted, damaged, formatted or simply become inaccessible from computer hard drives, memory card, RAID, disk image, digital camera and other storage devices. With the enhanced algorithm technology, the Enterprise version ensures 100% security for restoring lost data.



Key Features of Amigabit Data Recovery Enterprises:



- Restore various files like photos, videos, documents, songs, emails, zip/rar archives, etc.

- A copy of the Enterprise version can be applied to all computers in the company.

- Best data recovery choice for enterprises, companies, PC Help providers, IT professionals and other computer practitioners.

- Securely recover lost data from hard drive, lost partition, USB drives, disk image, RAID, memory cards, digital camera and other storage media.

- Help restore deleted, damaged, formatted or inaccessible files in any easy manner.

- Support data recovery from all popular file systems: FAT12/16/32, NTFS/NTFS5, ExFAT.

- The preview feature enables users to view all recoverable files in advance.

- Compatible with Windows 8.1/8/7/Vista/XP Operating System.



About Amigabit

Amigabit is an innovative software developer, which is dedicated to delivering the best software products and services of computer maintenance and data recovery to the worldwide consumer and business market segments.



Contact info:

Daisy

Marketing Manager

+86-755-2650 9948

China

marketing@amigabit.com