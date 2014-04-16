Amigabit Gives Away Data Recovery Utility for Free to Celebrate Easter 2014

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- To celebrate the approaching 2014 Easter, Amigabit, a professional data recovery software developer, is offering Amigabit Data Recovery license key which worth $49.95, now totally free for everyone from April 11-22, 2014.



With Amigabit Data Recovery, people will be able to:



-Fully recover deleted pictures, videos, songs, documents, emails and more.

-Recover data lost due to accidental deletion, formatting, software crash, partition loss, virus attack or other unknown reasons.



Amigabit Data Recovery is a very effective and risk-free data recovery utility that can support data recovery from hard disk drives, digital cameras, USB flash drives, memory cards, music players, and many other storage devices as well as raw partitions (partitions which do not have a file system). The application is easy-to-use with simple interface and intuitive design. It has various options to save time like filtering by file type and preview all recoverable pictures as full scan.



It provides 3 different recovery modes to help recover lost data:



-Fast Recovery: fast undelete files that were accidently deleted and emptied from trash bins.

-Format/Drive Recovery: effectively restore all kinds of files lost due to accidental formatting, system reinstallation, power-off, virus attack, etc.

-Raw Data Recovery: deep scan and flawlessly retrieve all lost data even from severely corrupted storage media/file systems, deleted or lost partition and inaccessible raw partition etc.



Amigabit Data Recovery is not the only prize in the contest. Meanwhile, the developer "spoils" users with the profuse Easter Deals: A 80% off Amigabit PowerBooster with 2014 Easter Gift Pack comprised of the Amigabit Registry Cleaner, Disk Defrag, and Privacy Cleaner



How to participate in Amigabit Easter giveaway

People only need to visit Amigabit 2014 Easter Giveaway & Sale page to get the license code for their desired program. No personal info was required to take this free gift; it is absolutely safe and risk-free. This attracting 2014 Easter giveaway will end at April 22, 2014. Keep in mind that all software programs will go back to their original prices once this activity ends.



http://www.amigabit.com/promotion/



About Amigabit

Amigabit is an innovative software developer, which is dedicated to delivering the best software products and services of computer maintenance and data recovery to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. More information at: http://www.amigabit.com/



Contact info:

Daisy

Marketing Manager

+86-755-2650 9948

China

marketing@amigabit.com

http://www.amigabit.com/