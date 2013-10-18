Amigabit Holds 2013 Halloween Promotion with Freebie and Up to 70% off Halloween Gift Pack

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The long-awaited Halloween will make its debut two weeks later which excites people a lot. Everyone is busy making customs, buying pumpkin for making Jack-o-lantern, horrible decorations and gifts for their kids or friends. To bring the festive atmosphere to a climax, Amigabit, a computer maintenance software trendsetter company, kicked off Amigabit 2013 Halloween Promotion, which will last until November 5th, 2013. People would like to send and receive gifts at Halloween, just the same as Christmas. With the purpose of rewarding people for their support and making people’s PC life more convenient and smooth, Amigabit have launched the 2013 Halloween giveaway and gift pack to offer totally free computer maintenance software and high-discounted software pack composed of data recovery software and system tool apps . Come to grab the freebie and special software pack to send them as Halloween gifts to good friends.



In the 2013 Halloween Promotion, Amigabit offers a useful gift totally for free: Amigabit PowerBooster, from October 16rd to November 5rd. People directly get this free application as Halloween gifts for friends and themselves on the Halloween promotion page: http://www.amigabit.com/promotion/. Amigabit PowerBooster is comprehensive computer maintenance software utility that takes one-click approach to let user clean, speed up, and optimize Windows computer in mere minutes. Then the computer would run like new. A fast computer would make it convenient to watch Halloween thriller movie or play creepy Halloween games. To play Halloween DVD or video movies, BlazeDVD is a good choice, as it is one of the world’s best free media players to fantastically play DVDs, SD/HD videos and audios on Windows PC.



Besides, the Amigabit 2013 Halloween Promotion offers up to 70% off on special offers. People could get Amigabit Data Recovery for half price. Amigabit even packed Amigabit Registry Cleaner, Data Recovery, Privacy Cleaner and Disk Defrag into one pack saving $$92.85. All people can get these high-discounted apps from now on. These special offers are all valid until the end of November 5.



About Amigabit

Amigabit is dedicated to providing user-friendly and highly reliable computer maintenance and data recovery software for Windows users, in a bid to bring an easier and better life for companies and individuals. Amigabit has a group of excellent developers who dedicate themselves to exploring and improving their programs. All staff in Amigabit keeps pushing forward to offer users more useful and excellent products.