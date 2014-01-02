Amigabit Rolled out 2013 After-Christmas Sale Offering 50% off Registry Cleaner

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- To thank its loyal old and new users and welcome the exciting 2013 Christmas, Amigabit, the world's leading computer maintenance and data recovery software provider, is holding 2013 Christmas giveaway & sale running three rounds from Dec 10 to Jan 10. Now the Round 2 is live with great gifts and special offers from today until Dec 31.



Christmas is a great season for people to get a handful of gifts from friends, parents, leaders and many physical or online stores. Besides them, Amigabit also have prepared great gifts: 50% percent discount for its Amigabit Registry Cleaner, 40% off Data Recovery tool and totally free computer maintenance software-Amigabit PowerBooster, to reward its valued users from all over the world. This special Christmas sale would be alive from Dec 21 to Dec 31 at http://www.amigabit.com/promotion/.



Exclusive Christmas Gift to Fix Registry Errors and Inconsistencies:



Amigabit Registry Cleaner, with 50% off, is designed to clean and optimize computer registry for peak computer performance. It is the best choice for people whose computer is running a little sluggish or just want to speed up computer for playing exciting games and enjoying Christmas movies fluently with families and friends. The attractive and easy-to-use interface of Registry Cleaner comes with just about every tool needed for optimizing and cleaning the computer's registry. Whether you’re a novice to the world of computer or have been around them all your life, Amigabit Registry Cleaner makes scanning and removing unneeded registry errors, registry files and inconsistence a breeze.



Key Features of Amigabit Registry Cleaner:



-Boost file system performance

-Enhance operating system kernel performance

-Increase CPU Priority and maximum CPU threads

-Shorten Speed up windows startup time



Besides the half-priced registry cleaner, Amigabit Data Recovery is also available with 40% at the Christmas sale page. Amigabit Data Recovery is designed to restore deleted/formatted/inaccessible images, videos, songs and documents carrying unforgettable Christmas moments with families and friends. Moreover, Amigabit PowerBooster, decent computer maintenance tool to speed up PC for peak performance, is offered totally free.



Price and Availability



Amigabit Registry Cleaner, priced at $29.95 is presented with 50% discount from December 21 to December 31, 2013. Lots of excellent gifts are also available at After-Christmas Promo Page.



About Amigabit

Amigabit is an innovative software developer, who is dedicated to delivering the best software products and services about computer maintenance and data recovery to the worldwide computer users.



Media Contact:

Amigabit

Address - Room 1507, East Tower Building, Nanshan Software Park

Contact Number – 86-755-2650 8106

Contact person – Helen Wood

Email ID – marketing@amigabit.com

Website Url: http://www.amigabit.com/