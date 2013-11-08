Amigaibt Announces Release of Data Recovery - Retrieve Deleted or Damaged Files with Ease

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Losing important data like precious photos, work documents, articles, just to name a few, is a terrible thing in people’s life. The sooner people take action to recover their lost data back, the more data can be successfully recovered.



Searching around for a reliable data recovery program, but have not found a satisfying one? Look, Amigabit, an industry-leading computer maintenance and data recovery software developer, today released their latest software – Amigabit Data Recovery, a useful and easy-to-use data recovery solution that empowers not only IT professionals but also novice users to effortlessly recover lost pictures, audio/video files, documents, executable files, zip files, etc. from accidentally deleted, formatted, erased, damaged, or corrupted storage media.



Choosing the right program that won’t cause further damage to lost data increases the possibility of a successful recovery. There are a lot of data recovery apps available on the market, but some of them have risks of causing further damage to storage device, which may lead to permanent data loss. Besides, to achieve a flawless data recovery, the first thing people need to do is stop using the storage drive when it is formatted or damaged and some data stored on it has disappeared, since continuous data inputting would overwrite files stored on the drive. From these people can make out that it is very crucial to find a safe and reliable utility as soon as possible to retrieve all the lost data. Amigabit Data Recovery is a safe and easy-to-use Windows data recovery software that won’t bring any harm to lost files. It could recover files whether they have been emptied from the recycle bin or Windows explorer, deleted from the application, or lost in situations ranging from drive formatting or damage, virus attack, application crash to some other unknown reasons. The step-by-step user interface guides users to go through the process of data recovery in an easy way. A free trial version of Amigabit Data Recovery is available from the following link: http://www.amigabit.com/download.html. The scanning results that are displayed in preview window help gauge the chance of a successful recovery.



Key features of the application:



- Safe and non-destructive Data recovery software, no overwrite operation performed.

- Provides three different recovery modes: Fast Recovery, Advanced Recovery and Shortcut Recovery.

- Supports detect drives even if they are not visible in Windows Explorer.

- Flawlessly recover all lost data stored on the hard drive, lost partition, external USB disc, digital camera memory card and some other storage media.

- Help recover files that were inadvertently deleted, damaged or formatted data in minutes.

- Recover deleted files emptied from the recycle bin/ Windows explorer, or permanently deleted using the Shift + Delete keys.

- Effortlessly retrieve all lost files including pictures, videos, music, documents, executable files, zip files, etc.

- Users are able to recover 100MB files for free with the free trial version

- Well support recovery from all popular file systems including FAT12/16/32, NTFS, NTFS 5, and ExFAT.

- Fast scanning engine allows the file list to be built in minutes.

- Easily find out the target images by previewing the scan results before starting the final recovery.

- The Resume Recovery feature enables users to save the present scanning results for recovery at a later time.



Pricing and Availability



The data recovery software that works on Windows is competitively priced at $49.95 dollars per License. Good news, for this newly-released version, a special offer with 35% discount is available. Amigaibt Data Recovery can be purchased directly on the official website: http://www.amigabit.com/data-recovery/



About Amigabit

Amigabit is dedicated to providing user-friendly and highly reliable computer maintenance and data recovery software for Windows users, in a bid to bring an easier and better life for companies and individuals. Amigabit has a group of excellent developers who dedicate themselves to exploring and improving their programs. All staff in Amigabit keeps pushing forward to offer users more useful and excellent products.



Media contact

Daisy

marketing@amigabit.com

Shenzhen, Guangdong

http://www.amigabit.com