Amino Resins Market Worth 15.1 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The report "Amino Resin Market - by Types (Urea Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea Formaldehyde), Applications (Particle Board, MDF, Plywood, Laminates, Coatings) and Geography - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018" defines and segments the global amino resins market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global amino resins market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of applications.



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Amino resins are extensively used as wood adhesives in manufacture of particle board, plywood, and MDF. The other industrial applications of amino resins are in laminates, coatings, molding compound, adhesives, etc.



Asia-Pacific: a market place of Amino resins



The amino resin industry is witnessing high growth on the account of growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. China is the biggest producer and consumer of UF resin and MF resin. The domestic demand of wood panels in China is high due to rapid urbanization and cheap cost of finished wood products. The export of finished wood products is high to European countries from China. The other growing amino resin markets are Japan, Indonesia, India, and South Korea.



Key Market Players



Market players are concentrating on expanding geographical reach for success. Other development strategy which market players are engaged in is signing agreements & collaborations to optimize their distribution chain.



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