New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Aminoglycosides Market Size – USD 1.50 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – Increase in prevalence of tuberculosis.



The Global Aminoglycosides Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Aminoglycoside drugs are used for the treatment of various bacterial infections in humans and animals. Application of this class of drug for defense against infection resistance and as antibacterials drive the growth of the market. Increase in the number of people suffering from tuberculosis across the globe is also encouraging the growth of the market. The presence of UNITAID and Global Drug Facility is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. These organizations serve as an intervention for the diagnosis and management of tuberculosis. Rising cases of MDR-TB and yearly procurement requirement by GDF and STOP TB foundation is further anticipated to boost the market.



Side effects associated with the drugs such as irreversible hearing loss, muscle twitching, and seizure will hinder the growth of the market. The decrease in sales of a certain type of aminoglycosides will also limit the market.



The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share. Instances of tuberculosis are high in this region, and also the availability of multi-drug such as Kanamycin and Capreomycin in the region is boosting the market in the APAC region. Presence of a large number of market entities in China, Japan and India are forecasted to encourage the growth of the market. Kanamycin suppliers are located in this region that provides drugs to STOP TB and GDF, hence increasing the contribution from APAC.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Vega Pharma Ltd., Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Xian Wison Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co., Ltd., Taiwan Fructose, Medson Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd., Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory, HuvePharma, and Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd among



Further key findings from the report suggest



Aminoglycosides are potent antibiotics that contain several properties for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.



Neomycin holds the largest market share of 17% in the year 2018. It finds its application in topical formulations for the treatment of different skin infections.



Kanamycin is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period. It is used in MDR-TB after the failure of capreomycin but before treatment with amikacin.



Injectables accounted for the largest market share of 24% in the year 2018. Use of kanamycin & capreomycin by the global organization via injectables is forecasted to fuel the market growth.



Feed holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with 4.2% throughout the forecast period. Majority of in-feed and in-water aminoglycoside product is used in pig and poultry industries.



Hospital Pharmacies is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 30% in the year 2026.



Retail Pharmacies hold a market share of 27% in the year 2018 with a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.



Veterinary is forecasted to hold a market share of 24% in the year 2026 with the highest CAGR. It will boost industrial growth due to the higher growth of outbreaks in animal diseases.



These drugs are restricted to food-producing animals as they can lead to toxic effect and resistant effect on human after consuming the animal.



The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of 27% in the year 2018 owing to the presence of market players and a high incidence of tuberculosis in the region.



North America holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease are forecasted to drive the market of the product in this region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Aminoglycosides Market on the basis of Drug, Mode of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel and Region:



Drug Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Neomycin

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Amikacin

Paromomycin

Streptomycin

Kanamycin



Mode of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Feed

Injectable

Intra-mammary

Topical

Oral



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026



Veterinary

Skin

Respiratory

UTI & Pelvic Disease

Neonatal Sepsis



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Clinics



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



