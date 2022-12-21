AML Monitoring Educational Film Wins Awards

Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Storytelling is one of the best ways to get a message across and now an AML Monitoring film has won an award for doing just that. The film is a collaboration between HMRC and ICAEW and focuses on three key characters - an accountant, trusted business advisors and a restaurateur in trouble - as they find themselves in a money laundering scenario. It explores the trust that exists between people in personal and professional relationships and whether this has the potential to open up vulnerabilities in the fight against financial crime. The film has received an accolade at the 2022 Association Excellence Awards, being given the gold award for Best Learning/Professional Development Programme and silver awards in other categories including Best Innovation by an Association. With AML Monitoring rising to the top of the agenda on a global level, it's crucial to explore every channel when it comes to emphasising the message that money laundering ruins lives - and this film has proven to be an effective tool.



The film was noted for its "action-based learning" and for highlighting what is a very important subject today, according to the judges. The film is short at just 16 minutes, making it a concise tool for sharing in professional environments, as well as a much entertaining piece of educational art. In giving the awards, the judges also highlighted the impressive buy-in from government in bringing the film to life and said that it could be a significant factor in saving lives that are affected by money laundering.



The Lucinity platform is designed to use all available tools to help make it easy for any business to implement protection, such as AML monitoring. The issues raised in the film are very real as many businesses today struggle to effectively protect against the risk of money laundering because of the confusion and clouded judgment that can exist. Systems like Lucinity make this simple, clear and easy to implement with integrated functions, such as transaction monitoring and SAR management, as well as comprehensive actor intelligence. Organisations can use the Lucinity platform to improve AML Monitoring, as well as increasing productivity and reducing alert fatigue in compliance risk processes. One of the reasons that the software works so well is that it is designed to integrate the best aspects of human intelligence and artificial intelligence to empower more effective compliance with money laundering regulation. This includes attributes such as contextualising and interpreting on the human side and crunching numbers and assessing probabilities from AI.



Smart, creative solutions - like the AML Monitoring educational film and the Lucinity platform - give organisations an advantage in the fight against money laundering. Lucinity has been developing its unique, values-focused approach since the business was first established in 2018. Today, with offices in Reykjavik, London, New York and Brussels, the Lucinity team is able to reach many more businesses with the tools to help reduce exposure to money laundering risk. Even as the Lucinity platform continues to expand it remains authentic to the original focus to Make Money Good.



About Lucinity

Lucinity is an anti-money laundering (AML) software developer on a mission to Make Money Good. Lucinity aims to solve productivity and efficiency issues for financial institutions through the company's 'Human AI' approach, a toolset that combines next-generation AI with human insights and expertise.



By leveraging AI, the AML software learns from every interaction and continues to improve indefinitely, providing fewer false positives and saving time. This is on top of its best-in-class interface and visualizations that put users first. Professionals can experience Lucinity's AML compliance solution, including transaction monitoring, through a free demo environment available on https://www.lucinity.com/signup.



Lucinity operates globally, with headquarters in Reykjavík, and serves customers ranging from Tier-1 banks to FinTechs.



Founder and CEO, Guðmundur Kristjánsson, comments, "Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped us develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI.

Our simple-to-use systems work with analysts, not against them, complementing their skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



We believe that by transforming AML, we can have a tremendous positive impact on society. Money laundering is a crime that fuels crime. That is why we set out on the mission of Making Money Good."



- Lucinity is an AML software company, founded in 2018, with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Using advanced AI systems, we help banks discover money laundering and really know their customers, more efficiently – to stop the funding of serious crime across the world.