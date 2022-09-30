AML Software Expertise in High Demand by Financial Services Industry

Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The UK tech jobs market is particularly active right now with huge demand for skilled people with AML software expertise. This demand is being driven, in part, by companies in the financial services industry looking to respond to regulatory changes and put better protection in place when it comes to reducing exposure to money laundering risk. AML software expertise is highly sought after but the latest figures indicate that there simply isn't enough supply to meet demand right now. This comes as many companies are seeking to streamline budgets in other areas while prioritising resources for specialist areas such as AML software expertise.



In fact, there is so much competition for the best people with skill sets such as AML software expertise that 46% of candidates in the UK tech jobs market are currently turning down offers to take roles elsewhere. Six figure salaries and incredibly generous bonus packages are just some of the realities for those who have the kind of AML software expertise that is in high demand with firms in the financial services industry today. And this is a situation that looks set to continue, as robust tech infrastructure and AML initiatives will remain a priority in the years to come. Every company is now a technology company because of the huge role that tech plays in most businesses. As a result, we're going to see acceleration in digital transformation across sectors and ongoing demand for expert AML software expertise.



At Lucinity, we recognise the value that AML software expertise adds to any business - but we also know that building a human team of experts can be an expense that many aren't able to budget for in-house. That's why we have designed an anti-money laundering software that does all the hard work for you. Lucinity's platform combines all the key elements of effective AML protection, including transaction monitoring, actor intelligence to provide a holistic view of customers and the Lucinity SAR manager to streamline the reporting process. For those organisations that use the Lucinity software there are all the advantages of a system that combines highly effective artificial intelligence with the best elements of human intelligence. This includes the contexualising, interpreting and planning and execution elements that human minds bring to the table as well as the contributions of AI, such as memorising large volumes of data, number crunching and analysing big data patterns.



Lucinity has been growing consistently since the firm was established in 2018. Today, the network of offices includes locations in London, New York, Brussels and Reykjavik. Growth at Lucinity is fuelled by the team's commitment to core values that drive innovation and expansion at the firm - and which have created a positive, collaborative culture. These include values such as the pursuit of excellence and continuous learning, as well as a focus on the goal to Make Money Good. Lucinity provides the opportunity for any business to increase AML software expertise and minimise exposure to risk.



About Lucinity

Lucinity is an anti-money laundering (AML) software developer on a mission to Make Money Good. Lucinity aims to solve productivity and efficiency issues for financial institutions through the company's 'Human AI' approach, a toolset that combines next-generation AI with human insights and expertise.



By leveraging AI, the AML software learns from every interaction and continues to improve indefinitely, providing fewer false positives and saving time. This is on top of its best-in-class interface and visualizations that put users first. Professionals can experience Lucinity's AML compliance solution, including transaction monitoring, through a free demo environment available on https://www.lucinity.com/signup.



Lucinity operates globally, with headquarters in Reykjavík, and serves customers ranging from Tier-1 banks to FinTechs.



Company Quote



Founder and CEO, Guðmundur Kristjánsson, comments, "Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped us develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI.

Our simple-to-use systems work with analysts, not against them, complementing their skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



We believe that by transforming AML, we can have a tremendous positive impact on society. Money laundering is a crime that fuels crime. That is why we set out on the mission of Making Money Good."



To find out more information about AML Software Expertise visit https://www.lucinity.com



Lucinity are regular attendees at Anti-Money Laundering and Fin Tech Conventions around the world. To find out about upcoming Lucinity events visit https://www.lucinity.com/events



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Lucinity at https://www.lucinity.com/contact



For more information about Lucinity services, please go to https://www.lucinity.com.



Lucinity is an AML software company, founded in 2018, with offices in Reykjavík, New York, London and Brussels. Using advanced AI systems, we help banks discover money laundering and really know their customers, more efficiently – to stop the funding of serious crime across the world.