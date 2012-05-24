Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- World-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) which means mother is famous for her unique practice of receiving all who come to her with a compassionate embrace. Amma has traveled the world hugging more than 30 million people in order to “awaken the qualities of love and compassion…essential for world peace and harmony. Her 2012 Summer Tour begins with free public programs on May 31 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 98004.



Amma arrives in the Pacific Northwest after visiting Osaka and Tokyo, last year Amma donated $1K for the education children who lost both their parents in the devastating tsunami and personally consoled survivors. http://www.embracingtheworld.org/what-we-do/disaster-relief/japan-relief/



Embracing the World Amma’s disaster-relief network active in 30 countries, has developed a reputation for being first on the scene and the last to leave - long after the spotlight has faded away. The United Nations conferred "Special Consultative Status" on the India-based organization because of their dual focus on rapid response and extensive long-term rehabilitation.



In 2004, Amma emerged as a global figure in disaster-relief, donating over $50 million in relief and ground zero support of victims of earthquakes in Peru and Haiti, floods in Northern India and the devastating South India tsunami. Her efforts made headlines on World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, BBC News and in The New York Times. In 2006, Amma gave $1 million to the Bush–Clinton Katrina Fund.



Amma was the closing plenary speaker at the 2004 Parliament of the World’s Religions and in recognition of her efforts in disaster relief, received the James Parks Morton Interfaith Award along with Nobel Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, and actor-activist Richard Gere. Past recipients include Bishop Desmond Tutu, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and President Bill Clinton. Amma has received various commendations from U.S. cities as well as honorary doctorates.



Media Coverage

Reuters “Mata Amritanandamayi … is fast becoming a world-renowned spiritual leader like Mother Teresa or Mohandas Gandhi.”

Washington Post "Thousands seek the warm embrace of Amma"

CBS TV Primetime Special, "In God’s Name" profiled Amma as one the world’s twelve most influential religious leaders



Quotes By Others

Dr. Jane Goodall presented Amma with the 2002 Gandhi-King Award for Non-Violence at the United Nations. "She stands here in front of us, God's love in a human body" said Goodall

Dr. Steven C. Rockefeller, PhD said, “When I think of Amma and her life of devotion and service, I see a shinning example for all of us of the spirit, reverence, compassion and care.”

Olara A. Otunnu, former President, UN Security Council; former Chairman, UN Human Rights Commission said, “I was very struck by how much of what is generated …benefits directly those in need. This is remarkable. It was very striking for me how she managed to get that formula right. She acts on the spontaneous and instinctive. And that has given a lot of speed and momentum, cut out the bureaucracy, and made it possible to inspire people and to move with them to actually provide timely and quality support to those in need. And I think international NGOs and UN agencies have something to learn from the work of Amma and what she has been able to build.”



Quotes By Amma

“The need of the hour is to cultivate a society of good-hearted individuals”

“In today’s world, people experience two types of poverty: the poverty caused by lack of food, clothing and shelter, and the poverty caused by lack of love and compassion,” “Of these two, the second type needs to be considered first because if we have love and compassion in our hearts, then we will wholeheartedly serve those who suffer from lack of food, clothing and shelter.”

“Love and compassion are the essence of all religions”



Pacific Northwest Programs include; spiritual talks, devotional singing and the opportunity to receive Amma’s darshan —a spiritual blessing in the form of a physical motherly embrace.



Free Public Programs are offered Thursday May 31 at 10:00 am and 7:30 pm and Sunday June 3 at 7:00 pm. Pre-registration is required for a Retreat with Amma on June 1 -3. Info: http://seattlesatsang.amma.org/



Amma’s ten-city 2012 tour also visits San Ramon, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, Dallas, Chicago, Washington D.C, New York City, Boston and Toronto from June 6 - July 22. http://www.amma.org



Press Resources Available On-Line: fact sheet, bio, humanitarian-educational projects, photos, quotes, videos