Ammo.net Reveals Reason Behind Ammunition Shortage

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Many factors play a role in the shortage of ammunition which has been seen in America over the past few years. Some believe the federal government has been buying up ammunition to keep it out of the hands of the average citizen; others believe the shortage comes as a result of ammunition manufacturers cutting back on their inventory in an effort to drive prices up. Most attribute the shortage, however, to an increased interest in gun ownership.



"When one purchases a new weapon, they rarely place the weapon on a shelf in a closet in the home and leave it. The new gun owner wants to test the gun and this requires he or she purchase ammunition. Thanks to affordable ammunition for numerous weapons, many choose to stock up so they have more to practice with as they find this activity to be a great way to spend an afternoon with friends and family," Sam Jacobs of Ammo.net (http://www.ammo.net) explains.



Although quality 9mm ammunition isn't in short supply at this time, many other types of ammo remain elusive for those looking. Customers looking for good deals on bulk ammo rarely find .22 caliber in stock as so many wish to have this type, and this is especially true for those wanting to purchase .22 magnum. Gun and ammunition sales remain high, and experts believe this trend will continue, although sales have dropped slightly in the first few months of 2014.



"Consumers turn to Ammo.net for all of the ammunition needs as the company offers a wide range to select from, including .22 caliber ammunition. The company understands customers love a deal and offers reduced prices on various stock. The selection changes regularly so customers need to bookmark the page and check back often to ensure they never miss a good buy. Bulk ammunition is also available for those who wish to buy in quantity," Jacobs continues.



Ammo.net makes automatic donations to selected pro-military and pro-gun organizations every time a consumer makes a purchase with the company. The customer designates which organization is to be rewarded when placing the order, and Ammo.net donates one percent of the order value to that organization at no cost to the customer.



"Purchase all ammunition through Ammo.net and support those who work to keep this country great. From Cato Institute to the NRA, Ammo.net recognizes America wouldn't be the country it is today without the help of fine organizations and we, along with our amazing customers, wish to support them in every way possible. Donating a portion of each sale to the customer's organization of choice is one small thing we can do to protect our freedom," Jacobs proclaims.



About Ammo.net

Ammo.net strives to provide ammunition to law-abiding Americans who own firearms while actively support those working to protect the rights of all citizens through the military, political system and the courts. The goal remains to provide a shopping experience that is trusted and straightforward while keeping prices low. Ammo.net donates to organizations dedicated to protecting freedom in America and believes in the right of Americans to keep and bear arms, as they are the first line of defense against criminals. Ammo.net also proudly sells to hunters, sportsmen, and all law-abiding citizens who love to shoot.