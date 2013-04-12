Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ammonia Global Market to 2020 - Food Security Concerns Driving Demand for Ammonia-Based Fertilizers market report to its offering

Ammonia Global Market to 2020 - Food Security Concerns Driving Demand for Ammonia-Based Fertilizers



Summary



Ammonia Global Market to 2020 - Food Security Concerns Driving Demand for Ammonia-Based Fertilizers is an in-depth report from GBI Research, focused on the demand side of the global ammonia industry. The report provides the reader with a detailed analysis and forecasts for major economic and market trends affecting ammonia demand in major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting ammonia demand in each region. Global ammonia demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Ammonia market, covering all major parameters.



The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the ammonia market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

- Demand and production volume forecasts for ammonia markets in all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, China, Japan, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina

- Demand volume forecasts for major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries

- Pricing forecasts and analyses of the major countries and regions

- Capacity share analyses of the key producers in all the major countries

- The ammonia import and export trends in all major countries

- The ammonia installed capacity from 2010 to 2016 period for all major regions



Reasons to buy



- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis

- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries

- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets

- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis

- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets

- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets in order to quantify potential returns on investment

- Develop custom strategies on the basis of validated historic and forecast data, combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis

- Make better-informed decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them

- Benchmark different geographies according to the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of ammonia

- Refine business strategies with a fuller understanding of the trends and developments shaping your markets

- Gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the market in different regions of the world



Companies Mentioned



Agrium Incorporated

Agrofert Holding, as

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Borealis AG

BP plc

CF Industries Holdings, Incorporated

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

China Haohua Chemical (Group) Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Ghadir Investment Company

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS

Honeywell International Incorporated

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

JSC TogliattiAzot

Khorasan Petrochemical Company

Koch Industries, Incorporated

Krishak Bharati Co-operative Limited

Mineral and Chemical Company EuroChem OJSC

Minudobreniya JSC

Mitsui Chemicals, Incorporated

National Fertilizers Limited

Nissan Chemical Industries, Limited

Parsian Oil & Gas Development Company

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

Petroleos Mexicanos

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

PhosAgro OAO

Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Incorporated

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Repsol SA

Saudi Arabian Mining Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Company, Limited

Sherritt International Corporation

Showa Denko KK

Sichuan Lutianhua Company Limited

Taiwan Fertilizer Company, Limited

The Mosaic Company

The National Petrochemical Company

Total SA

Ube Industries, Limited

URALCHEM OJSC

Vale SA

Yara International ASA

Zaklady Azotowe Kedzierzyn SA

Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA

Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Moscicach SA

Zaklady Chemiczne Police SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102074/ammonia-global-market-to-2020-food-security-concerns-driving-demand-for-ammonia-based-fertilizers.html