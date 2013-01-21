Ammonia Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Ammonia Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Belgium Ammonia industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ammonia industry in Belgium. The report covers Belgium Ammonia plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Ammonia demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ammonia producers in Belgium. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Belgium Ammonia industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ammonia industry supply scenario in Belgium from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ammonia plants in Belgium with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Ammonia industry market dynamics in Belgium from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ammonia plants
- Company shares of key Ammonia producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ammonia industry in Belgium
- Benefit from advanced insight on the Ammonia industry in Belgium
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ammonia industry in Belgium
- Understand the market positioning of Ammonia producers in Belgium
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Belgium
Companies Mentioned
BASF SE, Yara International ASA
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/92606/ammonia-industry-outlook-in-belgium-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html