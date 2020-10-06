Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts Till 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The Global Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market Research Report 2020-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Top leading Companies of Global Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market are Shreenath Chemicals, West Bengal Chemical Industries, New Alliance Dye Chemicals Private, Eminenco Pharma, Nikunj Chemicals and others.



This report segments the Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market on the basis of by Type are:

Reagent Grade

Food Grade

Other



On the basis of By Application, the Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market is segmented into:

Water Purification

Food Additive

Other



Latest Developments



Ammonium ferric citrate is a reddish brown colored crystalline powder. Ammonium ferric citrate is totally soluble in water but insoluble in alcohol. Ammonium ferric citrate is prepared by reaction of ferric hydroxide with aqueous solution of citric acid and ammonia. Ammonium ferric citrate is a multi-functional compound, which serves many end-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, photographic printing, wastewater management and metal processing among others. Ammonium ferric citrate is used as a food additive during food & beverage processing for the purpose of acid regulation and as an iron supplement. The pharmaceutical industry employs ammonium ferric citrate as an intermediate in drug processing and as a contrast agent in medical imaging. Ammonium ferric citrate acts as a reducing agent thus suppressing salt formation in metals such as gold and silver. Moreover, ammonium ferric citrate is used for water purification and to make blue prints required in printing process.



The demand for ammonium ferric citrate is driven by increased consumption in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Food & beverage industry uses ammonium ferric citrate for making iron supplementary beverages. These supplements are generally given to children having iron deficiency. Iron deficiency affects the physical as well as mental growth in children which ultimately results in diseases such as anemia and other abnormalities. Ammonium ferric citrate on consumption easily synthesizes into iron and gets readily absorbed into the blood. Moreover, ammonium ferric citrate acts as an acid regulator for changing or neutralizing the pH levels, hence is suitably used in manufacturing of food products. In pharmaceutical industry, ammonium ferric citrate is used mainly in medical imaging. Ammonium ferric citrate acts as a contrast agent, which improves the visibility of blood vessels for better health diagnosis. Magnetic resonance imaging and X-ray attenuation techniques are considered as major medical imaging applications for ammonium ferric citrate.



Regions Are covered By Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market Report 2020 To 2026

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:



– Global Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market Overview

– Global Ammonium Ferric Citrate Market Competition by Manufacturers

– Ammonium Ferric Citrate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

– Global Ammonium Ferric Citrate Historic Market Analysis by Type

– Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

– Global Ammonium Ferric Citrate Historic Market Analysis by Application

– Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ammonium Ferric Citrate Business

– Ammonium Ferric Citrate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

– Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

– Market Dynamics

– Global Market Forecast



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026



This report also Present new project SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



