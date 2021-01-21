New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Ammonium Nitrate Market



Ammonium nitrate is an explosive chemical compound that decomposes above 210°C. This compound is made from nitric and ammonium acid, the nitrate salt of white crystalline solid and ammonium cation is extremely soluble in alcohol and water. This product is widely utilised to make explosives, fertilizers, antibiotics and yeast. The chemical compound is hygroscopic in nature and easily absorbs moisture from air, which makes it appropriate for food preservation.



global ammonium nitrate market exceeded the value of USD 16 billion and is estimated to reach USD 24 billion by 2026. This report on the Ammonium Nitrate market accounts for all the critical aspects of the sector such as the size, share, demand, CAGR, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.



Some of the players profiled in the report are EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries, Orica, Austin Powder Company, Enaex, Incitec Pivot limited, Neochim Plc, URALCHEM, Abu QIR Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company, Yara International, Ostchem Holding, Vijay Gas Industry, Fertiberia



Market Drivers



The rapidly rising global population and rising concerns towards food safety has increased the use of several inorganic fertilizers around the agriculture landscape in recent years. Application of ammonium nitrate in gardens and agricultural fields enhances plant growth by giving a complete supply of nitrogen that improves seed and fruit production and thereby increasing the yield. Moreover, decrease in total arable land per individual across the globe will increase the use of fertilizers in the market, which will extensively drive the ammonium nitrate market share. The metal mining industry is a major ammonium nitrate-based explosive product consumer. Additionally, infrastructural development in developing economies and improving the accessibility of rural areas would also influence the growth of the ammonium nitrate market.



Market segment based on Product:



High Density

Low Density



Market segment based on Application:



Fertilizers

Explosives

Others



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is predicted to occupy the leading position in the global market over the forecast period. Most countries in Asia Pacific are agriculture dependent and this factor plays a major role to drive the demand for ammonium nitrate in the fertilizers sector. The increasing population in India and China creates a high demand for food, accompanied by modern farming activities like rotary and hydroponic crops and agroforestry practices, driving the demand for ammonium nitrate. The market in developed countries like Europe and North America is projected to account for a moderate growth in the upcoming years, due to the shift in focus on organic fertilizers in these regions.



