Ammunition, popularly known as ammo, is the material fired, scattered, dropped, or detonated, from a weapon. Ammunition is comprised of both - the component parts from other weapons, which impact the target, and the expendable armaments such as missiles or bombs. Almost all the weapons need a quantity of ammunition to function. The purpose of ammunition is to provide a force against the selected target. Ammunition comes in a vast range of different sizes and types and is frequently designed to work with specific weapons.



With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Ammunition market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.



Ammunition Market Drivers



The Ammunition Market growth is driven due to growing cross border arguments globally. Increasing participation of the private industry people is the primary factor contributing to the market share. Technological advancements such as the development of lightweight bullets that use polymer covering are expected to boost the market growth.



Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.



Growing cases of national and international conflicts have driven various nations to strengthen their military power by acquiring advanced ammunition materials and equipment. Moreover, increasing asymmetric warfare, escalating cross-border disputes, and the rapid deployment of armed law enforcement troops are adding traction to the market growth.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

Total



End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense



Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided



Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Less-lethal



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others



Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others



The recent study on the Ammunition market offers a detailed scrutiny of the key growth catalysts, restraints, and opportunities that are deemed critical to the overall progression of the market over the forecast duration. Additionally, the document offers an in-depth analysis of the various industry segments to help readers in understanding the top revenue prospects of this business vertical.



Key Offerings of the Report



Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on Growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts

Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and Growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions

Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Ammunition market



Regional Analysis



The North American region held the largest revenue share of USD 6.73 Billion in the year 2019 and is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is primarily driven by the increased defense expenditure and growing government efforts to decrease the acquisition lead time of the defense equipment for militaries.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the self-defense



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ammunition Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Bullets



5.1.2. Aerial Bombs



5.1.3. Grenades



5.1.4. Artillery Shells



5.1.5. Mortars



5.1.6. Launchers



5.1.7. Others



Continue…!



