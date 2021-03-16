New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global amniocentesis needle market is expected to reach USD 211.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Amniocentesis needle is used for insertion into the amniotic sac in the abdomen of a pregnant woman to extract a small amount of the amniotic fluid for the purpose of diagnosis. The amniotic fluid consists of cells that possess genetic information about the fetus. Amniocentesis procedure is beneficial in establishing a provisional diagnosis of the presence of a disorder or abnormality detected in other tests. Besides, the procedure also confirms that a fetus is not at the risk of suspected defect, thereby aiding in the planning of further pregnancy or other suitable alternatives.



The growing burden of congenital anomalies is an important factor in fuelling the market growth. Congenital anomalies/disorders are a major reason for premature death, birth asphyxia, pregnancy loss, and long-lasting disability contribute significantly to morbidity and mortality in newborn babies. It has been estimated that 7.9 million babies are born with significant congenital disorders. Congenital cardiovascular disorder is a swiftly evolving issue in child health around the world and requires interventions to increase survival and life-quality. Over 90.0% of congenital disorders take place in low and middle-income countries.



The emerging and present key participants in the Amniocentesis Needle market are:



Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, CooperSurgical, Integra Lifesciences, Cook Medical, Medline, Biopsybell, RI. MOS, Laboratoire CCD, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global amniocentesis needle market on the basis of needle size, procedure, end-user, and region:



Needle Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Smaller than 100 mm

100 – 150 mm

Larger than 150 mm



Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Amniocentesis

Amnioreduction

Fetal Blood Transfusion

Amnioinfusion

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



By needle size, a 100-150 mm needle contributed to the largest market share in 2019 attributed to the growing necessity for the removal of excess of amniotic fluid and the widespread use of these kinds of needles owing to their suitable length and appropriateness of usage in several patients.



By procedure, amnioinfusion is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of advantages such as diluting the thick meconium clumps by the instilled fluid and likely deterrence of cord compression. Nevertheless, amnioinfusion is not considered advantageous in meconium-related neonatal illness.



A diagnostic center offers extensive expertise, as well as experienced staff in performing the amniocentesis diagnosis, which is used for detecting substantial issues related to chromosome, including Down syndrome, along with missing bits of chromosomes.



North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the high disposable income, high level of awareness about the procedure, and well-established healthcare facilities….Continued



