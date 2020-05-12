Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Amniotic Products Market by Type [Amniotic Membranes (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes, Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes), Amniotic Suspensions], Application (Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), End User (Hospital, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Amniotic Products Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 748 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.



This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the amniotic products market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.



The growing target patient population, awareness programs for wound care treatment and management, the rising incidence of burn injuries, and the rise in venture capital funding and government investments are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



The amniotic membranes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the amniotic products market is categorized into two segments, amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. The amniotic membranes segment accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market in 2019. It is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Amniotic membranes have anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, anti-fibrotic, and anti-microbial properties. These benefits of amniotic membranes support their adoption. This is a major factor driving market growth.



Hospitals & ASCs are the largest end users of amniotic products.



Based on end user, the amniotic products market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs and other end users. In 2019, hospitals & ASCs accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market. Factors such as the high demand for wound care biologics (including amniotic tissue products) in hospitals and ASCs, the high patient inflow in this care setting, and the availability of reimbursements are driving the growth of this segment.



North America was the largest regional market for amniotic products in 2019.



The global amniotic products market has been divided into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global amniotic products market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and the strong presence of key market players of amniotic products. The presence of a well-established healthcare system and ongoing investments by hospitals to upgrade & expand their operating capabilities are other factors supporting market growth in North America.



The prominent players operating in this market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), and Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US). Other players include Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa), Skye Biologics (US), Surgenex (US), TissueTech (US), Ventris Medical (US), StimLabs (US), VIVEX Biologics (US), LifeCell International (India), NuVision Biotherapies (England), and Genesis Biologics (US).



MiMedx was one of the leading players in the amniotic products market in 2019. This can be attributed to its wide range of amniotic-based product offerings. The company has supplied more than 1.8 million placental tissue-based allografts for various applications in the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. A significant portion of the firm's revenue comes from the government since the company provides sales for the same.