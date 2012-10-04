AMOLED Displays Market - Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- AMOLED (active matrix organic light emitting diode) is the new technology utilized in mobiles and televisions, giving a bright and clear vision. The OLED is a technology that is characterized by a thin film coupled with the organic compounds forming the electroluminescent matter of the AMOLED. AMOLED comprise pixels of active matrix OLED that generate images when electricity flows through it which is controlled and regulated by the TFT displays present.



Owing to the developments in AMOLED displays, the declining prices and rise in the per capita income of the population, the market of AMOLED displays is estimated to attain USD 14.1 billion by 2018. There is an ongoing debate over the manufacturing of AMOLED displays for larger displays due to many complications involved for large display production as compared to the small and medium sized displays.



The major driving factors for AMOLED displays are the advent of smart phones into the market and their emphasized utilization across the globe and other factors like the increased usage of Wi-Fi, broadband multimedia, tablets and similar devices.



AMOLED displays are widely used in digital camera manufacturing as they provide higher refresh rate as compared to OLED, minimizing the response time. It is quite effective in utilizing energy, is cost efficient and gives crystal clear images.



The material used in the production of AMOLED displays is degradable, in keeping with the concerns of EPA regulations and policies. This has given the AMOLED markets a clean sweep from various environmental regulatory agencies across the globe.The paradigm shift towards the use of smart phones or tablets across the globe has increased, thereby fuelling the markets of AMOLED displays. With recent advancements, the market is moving towards AMOLED displays which are catered with HD displays offering more crystal clear images.



The approved materials used in the production of AMOLED displays by the EPA and changing trends across the globe coupled with the rise in the per capita income of people are acting as some of the major opportunities of the AMOLED display market.



The major market share holders of AMOLED displays are:



- Samsung

- Dresden Microdisplay

- Novaled AG

- AU Optronics

- BOE Display



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



