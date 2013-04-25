Among Smartphone Trend, High Quality Cases Are Becoming Commonplace

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- As smart phones become more integrated into people lives and routines, Conner Productions delves into investing in expensive iPhone cases.



Every day, peoples' lives depend more and more on our Smartphones. Whether it is just for email and games, or if it is used for a business, the majority of iPhone users have some sort of case or screen protector. Despite this protection, it’s easy to accidentally drop your phone, only to pick it up with a crack extending from one end of the screen to the other, or worse, a phone that no longer works.



With iPhones ranging from $200 - $400, it only makes sense to protect it with a proven case— the most popular being Otterbox and LifeProof. While a $30 - $100 invest may seem like a lot simply to protect your phone, an out of warranty phone would cost substantially more to replace. With LifeProof cases, users are able to take their iPhone more places, thanks to its waterproof enclosure, allowing it be brought swimming, snorkeling, skiing, and more.



An iPhone 5 plays a critical role in the day to day operations of Conner Productions LLC; enough of their operations are invested in a smartphone, that it, “doesn’t make sense to not protect with a superior, more expensive case.”



As more peoples’ time, personal lives and business lives become invested in a smartphone, it makes business sense to protect this information and the phone from damage. On par with the trend of newer, better iPhone cases, Conner Productions LLC has decided to give away a free LifeProof case for iPhone 4/4s/5 in an online contest ending June 30. The contest can be accessed here: https://www.facebook.com/ ConnerPro/app_599788450050788



