Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. (AMF) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. (Amorfix) is a theranostics company engaged in developing therapeutic products and diagnostic devices for treatment of brain-wasting diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and variant Creutzfeldt - Jakob disease (vCJD). The company intends to develop diagnostic kits, biologic therapeutics, drug therapeutics, and prophylactics, such as vaccines for the treatment of aggregated misfolded proteins (AMP). It’s lead programs include a diagnostic blood screening test for vCJD and a therapy for ALS. Amorfix has collaborated with BioMosaics Inc, a privately-held cancer biomarker development company, to develop and commercialize a blood-based assay for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) or primary liver cancer. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Provista Life Sciences - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Life Technologies Corporation (LIFE) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Hai Kang Life Corporation Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc. (SRLS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. (AMF) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Saladax Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- DiaGenic ASA (DIAG) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (QMDT) - Product Pipeline Analysis