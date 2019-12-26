Amorphous Core Transformers Market Size, Key Futuristic Trends, Opportunities and Outlook Analysis by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- The global amorphous core transformers market is forecast to obtain growth as governments, enterprises, and organizations continue to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their energy saving efforts. Although amorphous core transformers are energy efficient, there could be high material and initial costs involved. However, the use of cold rolled grain-oriented amorphous core transformers could help end users with reduced cost. Moreover, the impressive energy efficiency and reduced operational cost associated with the use of amorphous core transformers could help compensate for initial expensive costs.



Players operating in the global amorphous core transformers market are anticipated to announce partnerships with other participants in the industry to enhance their product portfolio. In March 2019, Powerstar, a UK provider of energy storage and voltage optimization solutions, partnered with Thorne & Derrick International to strengthen its smart transformers line, including the super low loss amorphous core smart transformer Powerstar SO-LO.



Need to Reduce Energy Loss to Improve Demand for Super Low Loss Amorphous Core Transformers



In comparison with traditional transformers, amorphous core transformers could offer greater savings potential and higher efficiency along with considerable decreases in transformer losses. This is expected to help increase the emergence of super low loss amorphous core transformers in the global market. End users could increase their preference for amorphous core transformers because of favorable properties of materials used in them, such as high electrical resistance, low coercivity, and high magnetic susceptibility. The benefit of reduced hysteresis and eddy current losses could be another factor driving the demand in the global amorphous core transformers market.



Players to Sign Strategic Alliances and Acquisition Deals to Stay Competitive in Global Market



The global amorphous core transformers market marks the presence of leading companies such as Hitachi, Powerstar, ABB, Yangdong Electric, Siemens, Zhixin Electric, Kotsons, Vijai, CG Global, ProlecGE, Howard Industries, STS, Tianwei Group, CREAT, Eaglerise, BRG, and Sunten. In order to improve their presence in the global amorphous core transformers market, companies are likely to enter into merger and acquisition agreements and adopt innovation as a key growth strategy. Market observers predict Hitachi to continue to compete as a top player of the global amorphous core transformers market.



By Type



? Oil-immersed



? Dry-type



By Application



? Factory



? Building



? Electric Pole



? Others



The global amorphous core transformers market is segmented into dry-type and oil-immersed on the basis of product type. Analysts authoring the report have provided detailed segmental analysis on these types of products sold in the global amorphous core transformers market. The report also covers key applications of amorphous core transformers, including electric pole, building, factory, and others. Each application is studied in quite some detail, taking into account its growth potential, market share, growth rate, and other critical factors.



North America is expected to become a prominent regional market for amorphous core transformers in the near future. This could be due to the implementation of tight government standards and policies related to power transmission equipment and its efficiency. Replacement of aging or existing power grids with new or smart grids is anticipated to create opportunities in the North America amorphous core transformers market. Asia Pacific could be another important region for the global amorphous core transformers market, taking into account the increased focus on the improvement of power infrastructure in China and Southeast Asia countries.



